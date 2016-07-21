Galenica to acquire U.S. biopharma firm Relypsa for $1.53 bln in cash

July 21 (Reuters) - Galenica said it has agreed to buy U.S. biopharma company Relypsa for $1.53 billion in cash to strengthen its Vifor Pharma unit.

Galenica's $32 per share offer for Relypsa shares represents a 59 percent premium to Wednesday's close.

Galenica's unit Vifor Pharma will gain global rights to the potassium binder Veltassa, approved for the treatment of hyperkalemia, through the deal.

The Swiss company also raised the like-for-like guidance for the full year for Vifor Pharma due to "excellent momentum", and now expects the unit to achieve an increase of about 10 percent in 2016 EBIT. (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Ryan Woo)