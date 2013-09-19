FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Real estate firm Re/Max expects IPO to be priced at $19-$21/shr
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 19, 2013 / 11:18 AM / 4 years ago

Real estate firm Re/Max expects IPO to be priced at $19-$21/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Real estate company Re/Max Holdings Inc said it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $19-$21 per share, raising as much as $210 million.

A recovery in the U.S. housing market has helped competitor Realogy Holdings Corp gain about 60 percent in market value since it went public in a $1.1 billion IPO last October.

Home improvement consultant RIHI Inc owns about 85 percent stake in Re/Max. RIHI’s stake would fall to about 61 percent if the underwriters exercise their full option, Re/Max said in a filing. ()

RIHI is owned by David Liniger and Gail Liniger, who currently serve on Re/Max board as chairman and vice chairman.

Private equity firm Weston Presidio, which holds the remaining 15 percent, will sell its entire stake.

Re/Max said it would sell 10 million of its Class A common stock in the offering, for which Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are the lead underwriters.

Re/Max’s net profit rose to $18 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2012 from $13.9 million. Revenue rose about 4 percent to $143.7 million.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.