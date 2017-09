JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - Remgro Ltd : * For six months ended 31 December 2013 reported HEPS is expected to be between 125 pct and 129 pct higher than restated number * Excluding once-off items on Mediclinic refinancing transaction, 6-month HEPS expected to be 18-22 pct higher than restated HEPS of year-ago period