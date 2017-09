JOHANNESBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - Remgro Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share + 126.6 pct for six months ended December 31 * Says interim dividend per share + 7.6 pct * Says interim dividends per share ordinary 156.00 cents * Total’s turnover for the six months to 31 December 2013 increased by 34% from R17 365 million to R23 213 million * Headline earnings increased to R3 657 million from R1 617 million