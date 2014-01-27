UPDATE 1-Remy Cointreau picks former LVMH executive as new cognac chief

* Vallat replaces CEO Patrick Piana who stepped down

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau on Monday named former LVMH executive Eric Vallat as the new head of its cognac division, which is grappling with falling sales due to slowing demand in China.

Vallat, 43, will replace Patrick Piana, who resigned last week, just days after the French spirits company reported a 32 percent drop in third-quarter cognac sales.

Piana’s departure followed the surprise resignation three weeks ago of group Chief Executive Frederic Pflanz.

Like global rivals Diageo and Pernod Ricard , Remy has been hit by a Chinese government crackdown on gift-giving and personal spending by civil servants, as well as slowing growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.

With cognac making up 80 percent of operating profit, and China about half of that total, Remy’s focus on deluxe tipples like Louis XIII cognac - which sells at 2,500 euros a bottle - benefited from the Chinese demand boom.

Now with little clarity on when demand will revive and whether cognac can return to previous growth rates of over 20 percent, Remy is paying for a lack of diversification.

Remy Cointreau said Vallat would continue the group’s policy of adding value and maintaining the reputation for quality of the Remy Martin and Louis XIII brands.

Vallat, a graduate from the HEC business school in Paris, began his career in investment banking before joining the Louis Vuitton division of LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group. He was later named chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton France, and subsequently of Europe, before being appointed president and representative director of Christian Dior Couture Japan in 2004.

Since his return to Paris in January 2008, he has been Chairman of Bonpoint, a brand he helped develop over six years. He was also managing director of luxury shoes group J.M. Weston from 2009 to 2012. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan and Jane Merriman)