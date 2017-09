PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau on Monday named luxury sector specialist Eric Vallat as head of its cognac division, which is grappling with falling sales due to slowing demand in China.

A former senior executive at LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group, Vallat will replace Patrick Piana, who resigned last week. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)