Remy Cointreau names Luca Marotta as new CFO
July 29, 2013

Remy Cointreau names Luca Marotta as new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau named Luca Marotta as chief financial officer to replace Frederic Pflanz, who is due to become chief executive of the company.

Marotta, 47, had been CFO of the consumer products division of cosmetics giant L‘Oreal since 2010, Remy said in a statement on Monday, adding that he had already joined the company.

Pflanz has been Remy’s CFO since July 2010 and before that was also finance director at the consumer products unit of L‘Oreal. He is replacing outgoing CEO Jean-Marie Laborde on Oct. 1. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
