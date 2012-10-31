FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Remy Cointreau in talks to buy family-run cognac producer
October 31, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

Remy Cointreau in talks to buy family-run cognac producer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Remy Cointreau said on Wednesday that it was in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in Larsen, which it said was one of the last remaining independent producers of the liquor.

Remy, whose Remy Martin unit is one of several cognac makers that have benefitted from soaring Asian demand, did not disclose a value for the potential deal to buy control of the family-owned company.

Remy, which is much more focused than its rivals on high-end cognac brands, said Larsen had built up inventories of aged eaux-de-vie, helping guarantee the quality of its output. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)

