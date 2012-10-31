Remy Cointreau in talks to buy family-run cognac producer

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Remy Cointreau said on Wednesday that it was in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in Larsen, which it said was one of the last remaining independent producers of the liquor.

Remy, whose Remy Martin unit is one of several cognac makers that have benefitted from soaring Asian demand, did not disclose a value for the potential deal to buy control of the family-owned company.

Remy, which is much more focused than its rivals on high-end cognac brands, said Larsen had built up inventories of aged eaux-de-vie, helping guarantee the quality of its output. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)