Remy Cointreau names luxury specialist as CEO
June 10, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Remy Cointreau names luxury specialist as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau said on Tuesday it named luxury sector specialist Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet as the new chief executive officer of the French spirits group, which is grappling with falling cognac sales due to weak demand in China.

Chapoulaud-Floquet, a former L‘Oreal and Louis Vuitton executive will join the group in mid-September, the statement said.

Remy Cointreau had been looking for a permanent CEO since January when Frederic Pflanz abruptly resigned following a profit warning tied to weakness in China. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Nick Vinocur)

