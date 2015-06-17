Drinks maker Remy Cointreau posts annual profit rise

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau said it would raise its dividend after its annual operating profit improved by 13.5 percent, helped by cost controls, improving demand in China and good sales of higher-priced spirits in the United States.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur aims to grow its current operating profit on a comparable basis in its 2015-16 financial year that began April 1.

Operating profit for the year ended March 31 rose 13.5 percent organically to 156 million euros, above the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll for 150 million euros.

On a reported basis, operating profit rose only 3.9 percent hurt by currency impact and the long-anticipated loss of an important distribution contract in the United States.