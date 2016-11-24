Remy Cointreau H1 profit rises

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau posted a 7 percent rise in first-half like-for-like current operating profit, reflecting recovering cognac demand in China and a strong take-up for its premium brands in its top U.S. market.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said that in view of its first-half performance, it was keeping its forecast for growth in current operating profit at constant exchange rates in the 2016/17 full year.

Current operating profit for the six months to Sept. 30 reached 123.9 million euros ($130.63 million). On a reported basis this was a 15.9 percent rise, which reflected positive effects on the group from foreign exchange rates.