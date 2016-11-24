FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Remy Cointreau H1 profit rises
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 24, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 9 months ago

Remy Cointreau H1 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau posted a 7 percent rise in first-half like-for-like current operating profit, reflecting recovering cognac demand in China and a strong take-up for its premium brands in its top U.S. market.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said that in view of its first-half performance, it was keeping its forecast for growth in current operating profit at constant exchange rates in the 2016/17 full year.

Current operating profit for the six months to Sept. 30 reached 123.9 million euros ($130.63 million). On a reported basis this was a 15.9 percent rise, which reflected positive effects on the group from foreign exchange rates.

$1 = 0.9485 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.