Remy Cointreau confirms FY goals as sales drop eases
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
October 16, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Remy Cointreau confirms FY goals as sales drop eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau confirmed its full-year targets for organic growth in sales and current operating profit on Thursday after the decline in organic sales slowed slightly in the second quarter.

Sales totalled 257 million euros ($329.35 million) in the second quarter, for an organic decline of 5.5 percent, compared with a fall of 5.7 percent in the first three months of the company’s fiscal year. (1 US dollar = 0.7803 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

