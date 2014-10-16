Remy Cointreau confirms FY goals as sales drop eases

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau confirmed its full-year targets for organic growth in sales and current operating profit on Thursday after the decline in organic sales slowed slightly in the second quarter.

Sales totalled 257 million euros ($329.35 million) in the second quarter, for an organic decline of 5.5 percent, compared with a fall of 5.7 percent in the first three months of the company’s fiscal year. (1 US dollar = 0.7803 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)