FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Remy Cointreau sees full-year profit drop on China
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 17, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Remy Cointreau sees full-year profit drop on China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau warned that full-year operating profit would plunge by between 35 percent and 40 percent after cognac sales fell 32.3 percent in the fourth quarter due to a Chinese government crackdown on ostentatious spending.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said on Thursday that group sales reached 186 million euros ($256.8 million) in the three months to March 31.

The like-for-like year-on-year sales decline was 16.1 percent, against 18.9 percent in the third quarter.

Cognac sales alone slumped 32.3 percent in the fourth quarter, having fallen 32 percent in the third quarter, which was more than analysts’ average estimate of a 30 percent fall. ($1 = 0.7243 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.