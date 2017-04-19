FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Drinks group Remy Cointreau keeps financial targets as FY sales rise
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 19, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 4 months ago

Drinks group Remy Cointreau keeps financial targets as FY sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - French drinks group Remy Cointreau reported higher annual sales on Wednesday, helped by growth in Asia and America, and maintained its financial targets for higher annual profits.

Remy Cointreau said annual sales had risen 4.2 percent from the previous year to 1.095 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

"With annual sales fully in line with the group's forecasts, Remy Cointreau is confirming its guidance of growth in current operating profit over the financial year 2016/17, assuming constant exchange rates and consolidation scope," the company said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9327 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.