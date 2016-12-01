FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Remy Cointreau to buy Westland American single malt
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 9 months ago

Remy Cointreau to buy Westland American single malt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the Seattle-based Westland Distillery, which produces an American single malt whiskey, further strengthening its portfolio of premium drinks.

The transaction, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is due to close before the end of the year, the statement said.

Westland has a portfolio of high-end single malts, with a price range of between $70 and $125.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

