UPDATE 2-Remy lifts spirits with special dividend

* FY current op profit 207.7 mln euros, up 20.2 pct lfl

* Ordinary div 1.30 euros/shr, special div 1 euro/shr

* Sees steady profitable growth despite Europe woes

* Organic growth a priority, but looking for acquisitions (Adds CEO comments, shares analyst comments)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau cheered investors with a special dividend for the second year running after demand for its premium cognac in China lifted profits and it forecast growth in Asia and America would offset a weaker Europe.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur said on Tuesday that, despite uncertainties created by the euro zone debt crisis, it was confident of generating “steady and profitable growth” in its new financial year to March 2013.

Chief Executive Jean Marie Laborde said its optimism was supported by the fact it makes 38 percent of sales in the buoyant Asia and Pacific region and that the group continued to show good growth in April and May.

Western Europe, where cash-strapped consumers in austerity hit Greece, Spain and Italy are cutting down spending, accounts for around 20 percent of group sales.

Luxury goods companies across the world, including spirits makers, have been enjoying strong growth as demand from China’s burgeoning middle classes more than makes up for tougher European markets. Pernod Ricard and Diageo, the world’s biggest spirits makers, beat forecasts with strong sales growth in the first three months of 2012.

Laborde said the special dividend did not signal the group was short of growth options and that while organic expansion remained a priority, it had up to 1 billion euros available for acquisitions and was on the lookout for “one or several” brands to complement its portfolio.

“We have strong confidence in the prospects of our business in Asia and America. We are seeing no signs of a slowdown there ... In Europe, the financial and monetary situation is uncertain and we must be vigilant,” Laborde said.

He predicted the group, which slashed its debt by 43 percent, would have “no difficulties” further increasing prices.

At 1200 GMT, Remy shares were steady at 81.39 euros, in line with the broader European blue-chip market. The stock has gained 31 percent this year, outperforming its European sector, which is up 5.5 percent.

LIQUEURS & SPIRITS RECOVERING

Operating profit excluding exceptional items for the year ended March 31 rose 20.2 percent to 207.7 million euros ($260 million) on a like-for-like basis, which was above company guidance after sales rose a reported 15.6 percent.

Remy had forecast core profit growth of at least 15-18 percent, a range that was below analysts’ forecasts of around 22.5 percent.

Remy’s cognac division, which makes the bulk of group sales and profits, achieved like-for-like operating profit growth of 21.6 percent, thanks to higher prices notably in Asia and robust demand from the United States, travel retail and Russia.

“The good news comes from the cognac division, which managed to improve its operating margin to 29.2 percent from 28.9 percent in spite of a strong rise in advertising and promotional spending,” CM-CIC analysts said in a note.

Several analysts also hailed an improvement in the margin of the liquors and spirits division despite its exposure to weak European markets.

“This reflects the positive impact of a relaunch of brands, notably Cointreau,” brokers Gilbert Dupont said in a note.

Remy, which has sold its champagne division, ended the year with net debt of 188.6 million euros.

It said it would pay an ordinary cash dividend of 1.30 euros per share, unchanged from 2010/11, and a special dividend of 1 euro per share, also in line with the previous financial year.