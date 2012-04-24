FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia cognac boom lifts Remy Cointreau annual sales
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 24, 2012 / 5:42 AM / in 5 years

Asia cognac boom lifts Remy Cointreau annual sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau kept its profit growth forecast, after booming demand for premium cognac in China lifted underlying sales by 15.6 percent in the 12 months to March 31.

Sales declined 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter, a drop flagged by the company in January when the early timing of the Chinese New Year had brought forward orders and boosted third quarter sales.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau Liqueur and Mount Gay rum said it still expected a substantial rise in full-year results, with significant double-digit growth in current operating profit.

Full year revenue reached 1.026 billion euros ($1.35 billion), exactly in line with forecasts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Remy, which has a market capitalisation of 4 billion euros, competes with spirits makers Pernod Ricard of France and Britain’s Diageo.

$1 = 0.7619 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.