UPDATE 2-Remy CEO bets on affluent Chinese to drive cognac recovery

By Dominique Vidalon and James Regan

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Rich Chinese drinkers remain a target for Remy Cointreau, though it may take 4-5 years for cognac sales in the country to return to levels hit before a crackdown on conspicuous spending in 2013, the spirits firm’s new boss said.

Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet made the forecast after Remy posted a 38.7 percent jump in fourth-quarter cognac sales, helped by demand in the United States and China’s lunar new year celebrations, which confirmed an improving trend in the country.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum also stuck to its full-year profit growth target.

Remy, like rivals Diageo and Pernod Ricard , has been hit by the Chinese government’s curbs on ostentatious spending and by slowing economic growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The French group’s sales reached 224.2 million euros ($238 million) for the three months to March 31, a like-for-like rise of 23.4 percent against a 1 percent dip in the third quarter.

Cognac sales alone leapt 38.7 percent after rising 0.4 percent in the third quarter.

“After a first half penalised by ongoing destocking in Asia, Remy Martin benefited from a sales rebound over the second half of the year in all of the major regions and, in particular, in Greater China,” Remy said in a statement.

During the crucial Chinese lunar new year, depletions -- sales from wholesalers to retailers, bars and restaurants -- rose 3-8 percent in volume but fell 10 percent in value.

This was because the VSOP and Club cognac brands in China grew at the expense of higher-priced X0+ cognac categories.

Asked if Chinese cognac depletions would be positive in value in the current 2015/16 fiscal year that started on April 1, Chapoulaud-Floquet told reporters: “logically yes, but I remain cautious,”

Remy’s focus has been on deluxe drinks such as Louis XIII cognac, which sells for 2,500 euros a bottle. This has made it more vulnerable than rivals to China’s crackdown.

Remy is now organising private dinners to promote its products to very wealthy Chinese drinkers with a taste for luxury, but eager to stay out of the public eye.

Sales of Remy Martin cognac in China account for about 20 percent of Remy Cointreau’s total sales, and between 30 and 35 percent of its operating profit, according to analysts.