UPDATE 2-Remy Cointreau expects sluggish second quarter in China

By Elena Berton

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau predicted that demand for its flagship cognac brand in China will remain sluggish in the second quarter after the government’s drive to rein in conspicuous consumption hit first-quarter sales.

The French spirits group and rivals Diageo and Pernod have all reported lower growth rates in the Asia-Pacific region in recent months, partly because of the crackdown on gift-taking and personal spending by Chinese civil servants, as well as slowing economic growth.

The Chinese government’s action contributed to lower than expected sales of Remy Martin cognac during the lunar new year celebrations, the company said, and wholesalers are still running down their large inventories.

However, the company expressed confidence in the medium-term prospects of this key market, where a younger, well-educated and well-travelled generation of Chinese consumers is fueling demand for high-end international brands.

Remy, which also makes Cointreau liqueur, generates about 40 percent of its operating profit from cognac sales in China.

“The group remains confident in the medium and long term in Asia, particularly in China, and considers that the slowdown is due to measures focusing on conspicuous behaviour,” the company said after reporting first-quarter results on Thursday.

European drinks makers, along with other consumer goods companies, have expanded into fast-growing emerging markets such as China in recent years in an attempt to offset slowing sales of premium spirits in austerity-hit Europe.

However, the industry is finding it hard to sustain growth rates in some markets.

Remy Cointreau’s comparable sales, which exclude the effect of currency fluctuations, fell 2.3 percent to 263.7 million euros ($345.3 million) in the three months to June 30.

Yet Remy Martin cognac achieved double-digit growth in the United States, while demand in Russia and Britain helped European sales to remain stable.

Demand in the United States, where Remy Cointreau has raised the profile of its brand through television advertising, is expected to stay strong in the rest of the year, Chief Financial Officer Frederic Pflanz told analysts.

Shares in Remy Cointreau, which have lost about 8 percent of their value in the past year, were up 0.3 percent at 81.86 euros by 0931 GMT, after sliding 2 percent at the start of trading in Paris.