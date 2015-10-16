FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Remy Cointreau keeps goals, sales decline slows in Q2
October 16, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

France's Remy Cointreau keeps goals, sales decline slows in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau said a decline in organic sales slowed in the three months to end-September, thanks to slightly improving cognac demand in China and robust demand for all its brands in the U.S., its top market.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor said in a statement on Friday that this positive trend should continue into the second half of the company’s fiscal year.

It said it was sticking to its goal of achieving positive growth in current operating profit at constant exchange rates and scope in the 2015/16 full year.

Sales reached 277.5 million euros ($315.93 million) in the second quarter to September 30, for an organic decline of 3.2 percent, compared with a fall of 9.0 percent in the first three months of the company’s fiscal year. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Michel Rose)

