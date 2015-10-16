UPDATE 1-Remy Cointreau cognac sales barely drop in quarter to end-Sept

(Adds quote from statement)

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau said a decline in organic sales slowed in the three months to end-September, thanks to slightly improving cognac demand in China and robust demand for all its brands in the U.S., its top market.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor said in a statement on Friday this positive trend should continue into the second half of the company’s fiscal year.

It said it was sticking to its goal of achieving positive growth in current operating profit at constant exchange rates and scope in the 2015/16 full year.

Sales reached 277.5 million euros ($315.93 million) in the second quarter to September 30, for an organic decline of 3.2 percent, versus a fall of 9.0 percent in the first three months of the company’s fiscal year.

“Consumer demand for our brands remains excellent in the United States, and China continues to show signs of gradual improvement,” the group said in the statement.

Cognac sales, which account for 59 percent of group sales, fell only 0.4 percent year-on-year in the quarter after a 6.7 percent fall in the first quarter.

The improvement reflected strong demand in the United States and Africa, but did not fully offset a decline in the Asia-Pacific region, the group said, blaming an adaptation of its distribution network in China and cautious Chinese wholesalers.

Chinese demand has suffered from a slowing economy and drop in lavish spending following an anti-corruption campaign.

Remy Cointreau’s overall performance echoed that of LVMH’s Moet Hennessy spirits division, which said this week that trading in China had improved and demand from the United States remained strong.

The liqueurs and spirits division saw a 3.3 percent decline in like-for-like sales in the second quarter, better than the 13.8 percent fall in the first quarter, which reflected improving trends in France and Germany and strong U.S. demand for its Cointreau liquor.

But adverse macroeconomic conditions in Russia and Greece contributed to the division’s decline in the first half, it said. ($1=0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Michel Rose)