FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cognac demand boosts Remy Cointreau Q4 sales
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 15, 2015 / 5:46 AM / in 2 years

Cognac demand boosts Remy Cointreau Q4 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau kept its target to deliver underlying growth in full-year operating profit after cognac sales jumped in the fourth quarter, helped by demand for upscale products in the United States and New Year celebrations in China.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said that group sales reached 224.2 million euros ($238.46 million) in the three months to March 31, a like-for-like rise of 23.4 percent, against a 1 percent decline in the third quarter.

Cognac sales alone rose 38.7 percent like-for-like in the fourth quarter, after rising 0.4 percent in the third quarter.

“After a first half penalised by ongoing destocking in Asia, Remy Martin benefited from a sales rebound over the second half of the year in all of the major regions and, in particular, in Greater China,” Remy said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.