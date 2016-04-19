FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong U.S., improving China lift Remy Cointreau Q4 sales
April 19, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Strong U.S., improving China lift Remy Cointreau Q4 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau kept its target for full-year current operating profit growth after cognac sales accelerated in the fourth quarter, lifted by robust U.S. demand for brands like 1738 Accord Royal cognac and improving trends in China.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said sales reached 251.5 million euros ($284.8 million) in the three months to March 31, a like-for-like rise of 9.8 percent versus a 3.2 percent rise in the third quarter.

Cognac sales alone jumped 12.3 percent like-for-like in the fourth quarter, after rising 6.4 percent in the third, Remy said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

