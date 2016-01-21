FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Remy Cointreau sales return to growth on China, U.S.
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Remy Cointreau sales return to growth on China, U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau said on Thursday that it returned to sales growth in the third quarter, driven by robust demand in the United States, its top market, and improving sales in China.

The French spirits group, whose premium cognac has suffered from a Chinese government crackdown on ostentatious spending, kept its goal for growth in current operating profit at constant exchange rates and scope in the full year ending March 31.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said group sales reached 298.4 million euros ($325.3 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, for like-for-like growth of 3.2 percent, compared with a 3.2 percent drop in the second quarter.

Cognac sales, which account for more than half the company’s revenue, rose 6.4 percent year-on-year in the quarter. This followed a 0.4 percent dip in the second quarter and a 6.7 percent drop in the first. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.