Remy Cointreau says Q4 sales rise 11.6 pct
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
April 18, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

Remy Cointreau says Q4 sales rise 11.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau posted an 11.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, boosted by cognac demand for Chinese new year celebrations.

Revenue reached 228.9 million euros ($298.5 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 205.1 million a year earlier, for an organic rise of 12.4 percent, Remy said in a statement.

“The U.S. and Asia maintained their double-digit growth” over the year, Remy said. “Europe, despite a mixed economic environment, also contributed to this performance.”

Remy forecast a rise in current operating profit of around 10 percent on a like-for-like basis for the year. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

