Remy Cointreau says Q1 sales drop on China

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau said first-quarter organic sales fell 2.3 percent to 263.7 million euros ($345.27 million) because of one-off factors in China that hurt cognac demand.

The company’s sales of Remy Martin cognac are “likely to remain adversely affected by continued inventory destocking in the second quarter”, Remy Cointreau said in a statement on Thursday.

“Nevertheless, the group remains confident in the medium and long-term in Asia and particularly in China, and considers that the slowdown is due to measures focusing on conspicuous behaviour,” Remy Cointreau said. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)