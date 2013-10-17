FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2013

Remy says Q2 sales fall as China weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau said sales contracted further in the second quarter as wholesalers continued running down large cognac inventories in China amid sluggish demand.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said demand was “particularly good” in the United States and throughout the Americas region, however.

“In the third quarter, Remy Martin is expected to remain adversely affected by certain measures taken in China and by the level of retail inventories,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Group revenue declined to 294.4 million euros ($397.2 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, Remy said. The like-for-like sales decline was 5.3 percent, with cognac sales falling 8.3 percent after slumping 12.9 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

