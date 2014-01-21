FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Remy Q3 sales worsen with China woes
January 21, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Remy Q3 sales worsen with China woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau said sales contracted more than feared in the third quarter, as a Chinese government crackdown on ostentatious spending further hit demand for its premium cognac.

The French spirits group said it does not foresee any significant recovery in sales during the Chinese New Year, which starts next month, and repeated its November forecast of a significant double-digit decline in current full-year operating profit.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said group sales reached 287.6 million euros in the three months to Dec 31.

The like-for-like sales decline was 18.9 percent against a 5.3 percent drop in the second quarter, well below analysts estimates of a 4.5 percent decline.

Cognac sales slumped 32 percent, having fallen 8.3 percent in the second quarter and 12.9 percent in the first quarter.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Blaise Robinson

