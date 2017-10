PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau is confident in the outlook for the Chinese market, the French spirits group’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We are extremely confident in the Chinese market’s prospects,” Jean-Marie Laborde told a press conference.

The CEO said wholesalers in China had held back in the second quarter of the financial year but that demand was picking up again. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)