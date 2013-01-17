FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Remy Cointreau Q3 sales growth slows
January 17, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Remy Cointreau Q3 sales growth slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - French drinks group Remy Cointreau said third-quarter organic sales growth almost ground to a halt as a later Chinese New Year led to a decrease in shipments.

Sales rose 0.5 percent like-for-like in the three months to Dec. 31, slowing from 5.3 percent growth in the second quarter and 24.4 percent in the first, Remy said in a statement on Thursday.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum confirmed its target for a significant increase in full-year earnings, however. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

