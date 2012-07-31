FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REN H1 profit up 3 pct on larger network, cost cuts
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 31, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

REN H1 profit up 3 pct on larger network, cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 31 (Reuters) - Portuguese power grid operator REN reported on Tuesday a 3 percent rise in first-half net profit driven by network growth and helped by cost cuts, despite the country’s recession.

The company’s net profit rose to 70.6 million euros ($86.4 million), while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization climbed 11 percent to 262 million euros.

In February, Portugal’s government sold stakes amounting to a total of 40 percent in REN to China’s State Grid Corp and Oman Oil Company for nearly 600 million euros. The state still owns an 11 percent stake in REN.

REN shares had closed 0.2 percent higher at 2.01 euros before the results were announced, while the broader market in Lisbon edged up 0.07 percent. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting By Filipa Cunha Lima, writing by Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.