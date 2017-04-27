Renaissance Capital to open Egypt office

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian investment bank Renaissance Capital plans to open an office in Cairo this year as it seeks to deepen investment ties in Egypt, the bank's MENA chief executive Ahmed Badr said on Thursday.

Pending the receipt of regulatory approvals, the bank expects to open the office in the next few months, Badr said.

Renaissance Capital, which is focused on emerging and frontier markets, has sales and trading teams in London, Moscow, New York, Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi and Dubai. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by David Goodman)