MOVES-Renaissance Capital promotes Harris to global research head
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 10:13 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Renaissance Capital promotes Harris to global research head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Investment banker Renaissance Capital promoted Michael Harris to global head of research.

Harris joined Renaissance in 2014 and was the head of its Turkish equity strategy. He earlier headed Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s pan-Europe, the Middle East and Africa research team.

Moscow-based Renaissance appointed David Ferguson as deputy head of research. Ferguson has been with Renaissance for six years.

The company also hired Francois du Toit as an insurance analyst at its Johannesburg office. Toit joins from JP Morgan on Oct. 1. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
