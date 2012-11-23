FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Renaissance aims to raise Porr stake to 25 percent
November 23, 2012

Turkey's Renaissance aims to raise Porr stake to 25 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Renaissance group is working on increasing its stake in Porr AG, Austria’s second-biggest construction group, to 25 percent from 10 percent currently, Renaissance Chairman Erman Ilicak told Reuters.

Renaissance, active in construction, real estate investment and energy production, was considering new investments in the areas of energy, real estate and hospital projects planned under public-private partnerships, Ilicak said in an interview late on Thursday.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler

