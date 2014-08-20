FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulf's Topaz Energy gets $75 mln investment from Standard Chartered PE
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Gulf's Topaz Energy gets $75 mln investment from Standard Chartered PE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Oman’s Renaissance Services said on Wednesday that its unit Topaz Energy and Marine had secured a $75 million investment from Standard Chartered Private Equity (SCPE).

SCPE will inject the equity in return for a 9.8 percent stake in the business, Renaissance said in a statement to Oman’s bourse. The funds will be used to expand Topaz’s fleet and develop its business.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, Renaissance added.

Topaz, an oilfield services firm which operates 99 vessels around the world, pulled out of a $500 million London share flotation in 2011, citing volatile markets. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.