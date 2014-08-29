FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian carmaker Avtovaz to cut workforce by 45 pct by 2020 -Les Echos
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Russian carmaker Avtovaz to cut workforce by 45 pct by 2020 -Les Echos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s top carmaker Avtovaz plans to reduce staff numbers to 30,000 by 2020 from 55,000 to boost competitivity, finance head Evgeny Belinin told France’s Les Echos daily business newspaper at the Moscow motor show.

Avtovaz, controlled by the Renault-Nissan alliance, this week said that it plans to cut production of its Lada cars in the next three months because of a shrinking Russian market.

The market is down 10 percent this year, with the outlook worsening since last month’s downing of a passenger jet over Ukraine, which was blamed on pro-Russia separatists and triggered a new volley of Western sanctions against Russia’s banks and oil sector.

“We reckon we’ll have a workforce of 30,000 employees in 2020,” Belinin was quoted as saying by Les Echos. “We have to become competitive again.”

Of the leading carmakers, Renault has most at stake in Russia, but it could benefit from a proposed government subsidy scheme to steady demand while the weak rouble undermines rivals that make fewer parts locally.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.