Cherie Blair slated for Renault's board seat

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Cherie Blair, the wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, could land a seat on the board of directors of French carmaker Renault next month.

The proposal to name Blair to a four-year mandate at Renault’s April 30 annual shareholders meeting is part of a list of resolutions published by Renault on Friday on France’s Official Bulletin (BALO).

A lawyer, Cherie Blair is the founder of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Blaise Robinson)