Renault to produce two new models in Brazil -CEO

CURITIBA, Brazil, Aug 2 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault will produce the sport utility Captur and the compact Kwid at its plant in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba, the company's Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday.

Ghosn told reporters in Curitiba that Renault sees the Brazilian auto market stabilizing after steep sales reductions amid the country's worst recession in decades. Ghosn is the CEO and chairman of the Renault-Nissan Alliance. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)