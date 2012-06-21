CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Renault plans to lower breakeven point-COO

(Corrects to clarify that Renault wants to lower structural cost base while boosting volumes)

By Christiaan Hetzner

MONACO, June 21 (Reuters) - Renault SA hopes to lower its fixed cost base by reducing the amount of cars it needs to sell per year before it can break even to 2.4 million from 2.6 million, its chief operating officer told an Automotive News Europe Congress on Thursday.

“Reducing the breakeven point of the company is a must ... we want to protect ourselves from volatility,” said Carlos Tavares.

“That means in our mind being able to absorb a (vehicle sales drop) of 20 percent.”

The French carmaker sold just over 2.72 million vehicles last year, giving it an operating margin of 0.8 percent in its core automotive business.

But with its core Western European market shrinking by 8 percent through May, the company’s overall global sales volume in 2012 could very drop well below last year’s breakeven point.

Renault has given no profit target for this year, only reaffirming that its automotive business would generate a positive operational free cash flow. The company is no longer explicitly forecasting a rise in annual sales volumes following a weaker than expected French car market in the first quarter.

Renault hopes to lift sales to over 3 million vehicles in 2013, but a fixed cost base small enough to achieve breakeven at just 2.4 million would ensure it could still avoid a loss even if volumes were to fall 20 percent short of its target for next year.

Renault plans to generate a cumulative 2 billion euros ($2.52 billion) in free cash flow in 2011 through 2013 by reducing excess working capital in its distribution network in order to fund the development of new models and technology.

It still hopes to expand its line with Alpine, a new sporty marque, as well as with a premium brand.

“When I came in one year ago people were complaining a lot about the fact that we were cutting spending and investment, in some cases delaying or even killing projects ... I made it clear to them that from now on, the reason that we stop programmes is not because we are running out of cash but because the cars are not good enough.”

“Managing the company through a free cash flow basis is the number one priority, not for the bonus of the top executives but for the sake of protecting the future of the company,” he said.

Renault wants to narrow the 10 percent pricing premium of Volkswagen cars versus its own vehicles.

“We considered this as unacceptable and not (reflecting) the value, content and quality of our products,” he said, adding that Renault brand vehicles are already close to commanding the same price as a comparable Peugeot brand car.

“Since March this year, we have caught up with Citroen and have now Peugeot in our sights. By the beginning of next year at the latest we will have caught up there as well.”

Tavares added that he expected to reach an agreement this year with China’s Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd on a joint venture that would allow Renault to start building cars in China by the end of 2015 or the beginning of 2016.

“There is an enormous opportunity for Renault starting from a 0.6 percent market share in Asia,” he said.