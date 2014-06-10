FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault and Caterham drop sports car venture
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 10, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Renault and Caterham drop sports car venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Renault said on Tuesday it had scrapped plans to build a high-performance model for British specialist sports car brand Caterham.

Renault has bought out Caterham’s stake in a joint venture announced in late 2012 and will pursue plans to launch its own Alpine model alone, the French automaker said in a statement, without disclosing financial terms.

The company had already briefed unions in March on the unwinding of the deal.

Tony Fernandes, the AirAsia founder who acquired Caterham in 2011 and controls the Formula One team of the same name, had promised additional Renault-built models to turn the British kit-car maker into a global premium player.

But the Caterham F1 team finished last in 2013 and has scored no points since it entered the sport as Lotus Racing three years earlier, prompting a warning from Fernandes that he may walk away unless things improve. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.