Renault, Caterham announce sports car JV
November 5, 2012

Renault, Caterham announce sports car JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Renault and UK specialised sports carmaker Caterham Group said on Monday that they would form a joint venture to develop sports cars and planned to launch one model each within four years.

The sports cars will be made at Renault’s plant in Dieppe in northern France. The cars will be marketed under the Alpine brand, which Renault is reviving after the sports cars’ success in the 1970s.

Caterham will take 50 percent stake in the Automobiles Alpine Renault Company, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Renault. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)

