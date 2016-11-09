(Adds detail, comment, background)
PARIS Nov 9 Renault faces a criminal
investigation over its diesel emissions after French officials
passed a file to prosecutors detailing suspicions that the
carmaker's engine technologies broke the law.
The French government said in a statement on Wednesday that
the DGCCRF consumer fraud watchdog had sent prosecutors the
findings of its enquiry into possible emissions test
manipulation by Renault, which followed the Volkswagen emissions
scandal.
"It is now up to the courts to determine what further action
to take over the suspected breaches," the government said.
Officials at the prosecutor's office in Nanterre, west of Paris,
were not available for comment.
Renault is so far the only carmaker after Volkswagen to be
referred for possible criminal investigation in France. Renault
issued a short statement affirming that its engines complied
with European law.
Following VW's exposure for using software to
cheat U.S. tests, Renault and others have attracted scrutiny for
their own use of "defeat devices" that reduce the effectiveness
of technology that purges nitrogen oxides (NOx) from exhaust.
Such devices are calibrated to meet pollution standards
during regulatory tests but not in many other conditions
encountered on the road, when real emissions are allowed to
soar. They are illegal except when deemed necessary to protect
the engine - a European loophole that has been widely exploited.
Carmakers including Renault, Opel and Fiat
told a separate French investigating committee earlier this year
that defeat devices in their vehicles were legal under the
exemption. But the panel concluded that their technical
justifications "remained to be proven".
The findings now before prosecutors include material seized
during police searches at Renault sites, interviews with company
officials and results of independent testing carried out on
Renault vehicles, an official with knowledge of the
investigation said. The searches were reported in January.
The prosecutors are expected to carry out their own
preliminary enquiry to decide whether to order a formal probe
under an investigating judge, which can lead to a full trial.
Other unnamed carmakers remain under investigation by the
DGCCRF, the government said in its statement.
