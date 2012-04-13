FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault, Dongfeng sign outline China deal -sources
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
April 13, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Renault, Dongfeng sign outline China deal -sources

Laurence Frost

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Renault and China’s Dongfeng Motor Group have signed a framework agreement on their planned joint venture, sources told Reuters, in an important step towards the French automaker’s goal of assembling cars in the world’s biggest market.

Renault and Dongfeng, China’s no.2 automaker, signed the outline deal late last month setting out plans for joint production of vehicles including an electric car and an SUV, people with knowledge of the agreement said on Friday.

The sources did not elaborate. Renault had no comment.

Boulogne-Billancourt, France-based Renault is lagging its main rivals in China, where European market leader Volkswagen is the dominant foreign car maker. Renault’s 80 Chinese sales outlets sold just over 24,000 imported vehicles last year, the bulk of them Korean-made Koleos SUVs. (Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.