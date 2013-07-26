FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
July 26, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

Renault lifts core profit despite Europe slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said on Friday it had increased first-half profitability at its core manufacturing division despite falling sales, riding out Europe’s sustained market slump with new models and a firm hand on costs.

While the bottom line was weakened by lost business in sanctions-hit Iran, incurring a 512 million euro ($678 million) charge, operating profit before one-off expenses rose 15 percent to 583 million. Revenue fell 0.9 percent to 20.44 billion.

Renault Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn reiterated the company’s full-year goals including a positive auto division operating margin and cash flow.

“We’re on track to achieve the objectives we announced for 2013,” Ghosn said in a statement.

Net income dropped to 39 million euros from 734 million euros, weighed down by a total of 832 million in one-time charges, while the auto division’s underlying operating margin rose to 2.9 percent from 2.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
