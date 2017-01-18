FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 7 months ago

Renault-Nissan electric car sales hit 400,000, CEO says in Davos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.

Carlos Ghosn disclosed the sales figure during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We are going to increase investment, we are going to have lot of new cars coming, better batteries, better performance, lower prices," Ghosn said. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)

