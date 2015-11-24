FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault's Espace model found with excess emissions - German DUH lobby
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 24, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Renault's Espace model found with excess emissions - German DUH lobby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - German environmental lobby group DUH said on Tuesday that nitrogen oxide emissions of Renault’s 1.6 dCi Espace had been found to be up to 25 times higher than the current Euro-6 limit, citing tests carried out by the University of Applied Sciences in Bern, Switzerland.

DUH said excess emission levels for the Renault Espace diesel vehicle were detected under new European testing cycles (NEFZ) in five separate tests with a warm engine.

Carmakers have come under increased scrutiny since Volkswagen admitted to cheating U.S. diesel emissions tests in September, sparking a scandal that affects 11 VW diesel vehicles worldwide, forced out the company’s chief executive and may inflict billions of euros of regulatory fines, damages and recall costs. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.