Renault plans engine software patch to cut diesel emissions
January 19, 2016 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Renault plans engine software patch to cut diesel emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault will announce measures in March to reduce real-world emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollutants from its latest diesel vehicles, Chief Competitive Officer Thierry Bollore said on Tuesday.

The engine adjustments, to be delivered in the form of a software upgrade, will be available for vehicles with the latest Euro 6 generation of diesel engines, Bollore told reporters in a briefing at Renault headquarters west of Paris.

Starting in July, voluntary engine checks will be offered to owners of about 700,000 vehicles that may be eligible for the upgrade, the company said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)

