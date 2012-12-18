FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault to sign Algeria factory deal on Wednesday
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
December 18, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Renault to sign Algeria factory deal on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - French automaker Renault will sign on Wednesday an agreement to build its first factory in Algeria, a spokeswoman told Reuters, confirming a report in daily newspaper Le Figaro.

The agreement will coincide with a visit by French President Francois Hollande and will be signed by the group’s regional manager, Jean-Christophe Kugler, and Algeria’s industry minister, the spokeswoman added.

Le Figaro said in a preview of its Tuesday edition that Algeria would own 51 percent of the factory, with Renault holding the rest. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.