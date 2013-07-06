FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault-Nissan will have sold 100,000 electric cars in June -CEO
July 6, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Renault-Nissan will have sold 100,000 electric cars in June -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 6 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan will have sold 100,000 electric vehicles this month, Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of both companies, said on Saturday at a conference in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence.

He also said that he does not expect any strong recovery in the troubled European auto sector in the medium term.

Ghosn, who has ploughed a bigger share of his companies’ cash into electric car technology than any other mass-market carmaker, said that the alliance’s investment in hybrid and electric vehicles “is not a bet, it is a certainty.” (Reporting by Michel Rose and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Elena Berton)

