Renault mulls high-end car model - Les Echos
May 23, 2012 / 7:35 PM / in 5 years

Renault mulls high-end car model - Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault is considering introducing a high-end brand, “Initial Paris”, as it looks to expand its market offerings, Les Echos newspaper reported in a preview of its Thursday edition, citing Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares.

The car maker is due to make a decision on that, as well as a possible relaunch of its Alpine sportscar models, by the end of the year, the paper said, adding that Renault would seek to work in partnership with other automakers.

These two lines would be in addition to the company’s main Renault models and its Dacia low-cost models.

Renault was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by James Regan and Gilles Guillaume, Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

